Dick Cheney Poisoned Hundreds of US Troops—They’re Dying & Were Just Told They Can’t Sue

Posted on July 23, 2017 by Matt Agorist

The families of suffering and dying Iraqi veterans, who breathed in toxic fumes because of the negligence of military contractors, received some horrible news this week. A federal judge in Maryland just dismissed a massive collection of cases brought against the contractor who claimed that the open burn pits in Iraq left them sick and dying from serious illnesses.

The legacy of death and misery from the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan continues today, and, once again, Dick Cheney plays a central role. The company at the center of the myriad of lawsuits is the infamous government contractor, Kellog, Brown, and Root (KBR).

KBR, which was a part of Dick Cheney’s corporate empire under Halliburton at the time, operated about 250 burn pits which contributed to the $40 billion that Halliburton made during the Iraq occupation. “Every type of waste imaginable” was burned, including “tires, lithium batteries, asbestos insulation, pesticide containers, Styrofoam, metals, paints, plastic, medical waste and even human corpses.”

The families have been seeking compensation for the deaths and suffering of their loved ones since 2009 and this week a federal judge crushed their hopes.

As Courthouse News reports:

The complaints all made the same basic claims – that KBR ran massive burn pits at operating bases in Afghanistan and Iraq into which its employees dumped tires, trucks and even medical waste.

The resulting towers of smoke left the soldiers on the bases with chronic respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, as did the contractor’s alleged failure to provide clean water to troops on the ground, according to a class-action complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland by Alan Metzgar and Paul Parker in 2009.

The massive litigation survived KBR’s initial motion to dismiss and U.S. District Judge Roger Titus even granted limited discovery in the case in 2010 before he eventually granted another one of KBR’s motions to dismiss the case in 2013.

Last Friday, KBR asked the federal court to toss out the multidistrict litigations, noting that the court does not have jurisdiction over military battlefield decisions. And, this week, the company finally got what they wanted as the judge listened to them and tossed it out.

KBR’s defense consists of passing the buck by saying it only operated those burn pits to dispose of trash under the direct control of the U.S. military, which it argues made a battlefield decision to order the use of the pits.

However, the plaintiffs in the case argued that KBR’s agreements with the government gave it the freedom to consider how to carry out their required tasks. But, sadly, the judge wanted nothing of it, in spite of acknowledging there is “some evidence” that KBR had a certain amount of control over the burn pits.

To be clear here, the burn pits are both the fault of KBR and the US government and both should be held liable for the damage they caused. However, it appears, that this will not happen.

Also, it is important to note that because he held the position as the Vice President of the United States as well as his ownership in KBR’s parent company Halliburton, Dick Cheney was representing both the US government and the private company.

According to CNS, Baltimore attorney Susan Burke, who represents the plaintiffs in the case, said in an email to Courthouse News that her clients will be appealing the decision.

As Justin Gardner wrote last year for TFTP, just as the U.S. laid waste to Vietnam’s human health and jungle environment with Agent Orange, it wrecked human health and environmental quality in Iraq. That country will suffer from this toxicity for decades, as evidenced by sharp increases in birth defects and cancer and leukemia rates.

Likewise, U.S. veterans and their families are bearing the brunt of this travesty.

A book by Joseph Hickman, a former U.S. Marine and Army sergeant, titled “The Burn Pits: The Poisoning of America’s Soldiers” details the story of a healthy young soldier sent to Iraq who was constantly exposed to smoke from burn pits. When he returned home with respiratory problems, the Veterans Administration (VA) denied him care, and he later developed brain cancer and died.

Those who do survive are having children with birth defects at a rate three times higher than normal, according to the book. The denial of medical coverage by the VA for burn pit-related illnesses is a central strategy in denying that burn pits even posed a health hazard.

Beau Biden, the son of vice president Joe Biden, died of brain cancer after serving in Iraq in the vicinity of burn pits. Even this tragedy, which is similar to many stories of exposure and death, never brought attention to the issue of burn pits.

Salon interviewed author Joseph Hickman at the time, who provided even more shocking details, and how the Department of Defense (DoD) does all it can to keep this knowledge from the public.

“I think the Department of Defense does its best to squash this story and so does Veterans Affairs. They really don’t want this out at all.”

Hickman interviewed one former KBR employee who was very reluctant to even talk about burn pits for fear of repercussions, as he was harassed by KBR when he previously came forward about the issue. By using private contractors for such operations, the DoD facilitates these egregious assaults on human and environmental health because contractors are not held to the standards of the military.

This dependency on contractors feeds their tendency for carelessness. According to Hickman, the upper management of KBR said at one point, “If they’re going to investigate us over these burn pits, don’t worry about it. If we pull out, they can’t run this base.

That was then, this is now and apparently, the same rules still apply.

Courtesy of The Free Thought Project

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on TwitterSteemit, and now on Facebook.

  • Zaphod Braden

    The Bush Family wealth should be distributed to the TROOPS who were maimed and crippled in the wars the Bush Family LIED America into fighting. The Bush Family has huge investments in “defense” stocks such as the CARLYLE GROUP and the Bush Family was PROFITTING & got RICHer as American Troops bled. Then the NEOCON-War Mongers (Cheney, Krauthammer, Kristol, Rove), the whole list of those who spread and supported the LIES) should also be stripped. – George Bush Sr. said years ago…”If the American people knew what we have done to them we would be swinging from lamp poles..”

    W-rong Bush MURDERED the First Responders who answered the call at Ground Zero. BABYBush knew the air was toxic but he sent that Whitman woman, head of the EPA out to tell them the air was SAFE.
    http://www.propublica.org/article/new-docs-detail-how-feds-downplayed-ground-zero-health-risks, http://www.democracynow.org/2011/9/9/as_study_links_9_11_debris
    Now they are all dying of cancer after HE “used” them for photo-ops and to get rid of the evidence – quickly.

  • Dennis Habern

    As a former military member, I have always believed that if the DRAFT had been re-
    instated, where as all eligible male and female students graduating from our high
    schools, would not be permitted to matriculate into a school of higher learning
    (college and university), until they had completed at least 4 years of military service in
    any of our 5 military branches, therefore, giving our young people a chance to have
    some skin in the game in the protection of their country. Our military services, teaches
    its members, values that they will never be exposed as a civilian. If the DRAFT were
    to be re-instated, there would be increase in American nationalism and then turds such as the Bushs, the Chaneys, the Obamas, would never be permitted to interfere in our
    military services and our sense of nationalism.

    • Darkwing

      The draft is slavery, it is involuntary servitude. It is against the US Constitution. The military teaches people to steal, lie, murder and do what you are told, do not question Remember the founders did not want a standing army.

    • Zaphod Braden

      There is no antiwar movement today because there is no draft of Jews. Simple as that. The Christian workers with no chance/future volunteer and are maimed in wars for Israel, but the Jews all stay home and pursue their careers. Start your draft and the Jews will have an antiwar system going before you get your first draftee.

  • rueangel

    And there are still some people out there who cannot, indeed, WILL NOT, believe that Dick Cheney, was involved in the events of 911, 01,..

  • Bobby Young

    all politicians suck, lying greedy scum. why would anyone join the military today is beyond me. go poison yourselves to enrich Raytheon and Carlisle group and that ilk

    • Zaphod Braden

      and protect Israel

  • James Higginbotham

    that’s what they said about AGENT ORANGE.
    FIRST THEY DENIED IT, THEN WERE EXPOSED, THEN SUED, AND US VETS WON.
    SAME CAN HAPPEN HERE JUST APPEAL TO A HIGHER COURT.

    • HarpDiem

      I fear the judicial system is not functional. The People have no standing anywhere. And Dick Cheney just orders another heart.

    • lloyd Lisco

      Then Bill Clinton Destroyed all the vetrans law suites along with the Waco murders evidence when he had the Oklahoma City Federal building blown up.

    • Zaphod Braden

      trouble is they do not HAVE forever